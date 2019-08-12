Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Hina Khan is having a good hair day in THIS video

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the world of television. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actress, who is now geared up for her film projects, is also a style diva. Her gorgeous pictures on social media certainly give style tips to her fans. Hina is frequently active on social media and likes to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. The actress has recently shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle, and in the video, she can be seen travelling somewhere as she shows off her beautiful hair and smiles at the camera.

Take a look below: