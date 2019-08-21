Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Hina Khan shares selfie announcing her ‘New Beginnings’

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actresses. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Now, she will begin shooting for her next Bollywood film.

The actress, who is an active social media user and never fails to update her fans about her whereabouts, took to Instagram to share a no make-up selfie clicked in the car as she was headed on to the sets of Vikram Bhatt’s film. She will be seen in the film, Hacked, in which she will essay the role of a fashion editor and she will be seen romancing Rohan Shah. In the photo, Hina rocked her no make-up look and alongside the selfie, she wrote “Good Morning. New beginnings. Wish me Luck. Let’s begin…”

Take a look below: