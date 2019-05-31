Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika dead? Ronit tries to get Prerna arrested

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prerna and others worrying for Anurag as he tries to look for Komolika in the river. As the inspector tells Chaubey of Komolika's state, Ronit realises that it is all their father's fault. Anurag is unable to find Komolika and the cops arrive to learn the same thing. Everybody is wondering where Komolika could have gone.



The divers further add that they couldn't find her as well. While the divers continue with their search, Anurag and the rest are asked to go home. Anupam gives Shivani a call and tells her about Komolika's missing status. She tells Veena about the whole ordeal that Prerna went through. Veena tells Shivani that they should go and meet Prerna and Anurag.



Shivani is worried about the consequences as Ronit might hurt Prerna. Mohini is feeling bad about how things turned out. Prerna returns with a first-aid kit but Mohini takes it from her and starts applying antiseptic on his wounds. Prerna and Anurag notice the coldness that Mohini has directed towards Prerna. However, Anurag holds her hand as an act of assurance. Shivani tells Veena about how she is worried about Prerna because of Ronit's state.



Ronit arrives at the Basu mansion with the cops to arrest Prerna. Anurag and Nivi start resisting but Ronit and Chaubey come up with an evil plan. They throw wedding pictures of Komolika and Anurag to prove that Prerna killed Komolika. Chaubey then calls Anupam an accomplice in Prerna's plan to kill Komolika. Prerna tells Ronit that they are using Chaubey's political prowess to influence and put Prerna behind the bars. Ronit doesn't listen to anyone when Anurag states that there are cameras around the area of the incident. Choubey then tells Ronit that they will get a fake encounter done on Prerna and get her killed.



The video clearly shows that Komolika pushed Prerna from the terrace. The cops also see the video and are convinced that Komolika died because of herself. Choubey then starts apologising on behalf of Komolika. He asks Prerna to come with them to file an FIR. Ronit loses his cool and starts blaming Anurag and Prerna for Komolika's death. He drags Prerna but Anurag stops him. Anurag raises his hand on Ronit and they have a fight.

