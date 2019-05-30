Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika prefers death

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prerna being throttled by Komolika. The latter says that she’s going to sort her life out pretty soon. The cops are frantically calling at Basu Baadi but no one is answering the phone. The cops then call Veena and inform her about Komolika’s escape.

Veena states that she will surely tell everything to Basu family members. Komolika pushes Prerna down the terrace ceiling and tries to push her down. Shivani calls Anurag. Mohini answers the call but she fails to hear anything. Anurag searches for Prerna. He rushes towards the terrace to find her. Anurag pulls Prerna up and saves her life.

While trying to push Anurag and Prerna down, Komolika loses her balance and begins to fall down. Anurag holds her hand and tries to pull her. Komolika says she cannot live while seeing him along with Prerna. Komolika bites Anurag’s hand and falls down in the water. Anurag gets shocked. Prerna comes and hugs him.

A lady rushes into the party and narrates the whole incident as it has happened to Mihini and says that they have to save Komolika or Anurag would be thrown behind bars for her murder. Anurag, meanwhile, is looking for Komolika in the river and everyone gathers around. Even the cops show up and start looking for her