Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika is thrown out of Basu house

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Prerna asking Komolika to accept that she planned Moloy’s accident. Komolika says he went mad like you, he came to me and said you aren’t deserving to become Anurag’s wife. She smiles. Mohini shouts Komolika. Komolika gets shocked seeing everyone. Lights come on. Komolika says all this was your plan. Prerna says you proved it all, they know who you are, you forgot one thing, never assume your enemies are weak, you are overconfident, this is your weakness.

Komolika thinks this was Prerna’s plan to trap me. She starts her drama and holds her head. She says trust me, I didn’t wish to tell this, I think someone added something in my drink and Prerna made me say all this. Nivedita asks her to shut up. She asks Mohini to trust her. Mohini slaps her. Everyone looks on.

Mohini says you plotted Moloy’s accident, you told me that Moloy wanted your and Anurag’s marriage, how dare you. Komolika says you raised hand on me. You didn’t think of the outcome of this slap. Anurag says get out of my house. She shouts this is my house, none can make me out of here. Tapur says I have not seen a worse girl than you. Anupam says your game is over, get out of here. Anurag says you played many games and cheated all of us, you weren’t even dad’s last choice.

Mohini says call the police. Komolika says this happened because of Prerna. She holds Prerna’s neck. Anurag pushes Komolika and slaps her. He warns her. Komolika says I can’t lose, I can’t die, no one can throw me out of this house, if anyone dares to do this, then I will give up my life. They are shocked and asks her to stop it. Nivedita says you did a crime, stop it.

Komolika says I will kill you too, shut up. She says I didn’t wish to hurt anyone, Komolika and Anurag had to unite, not you and Prerna, I love you Anurag, how do I prove it to you, I just don’t want to cry and break up, I love you a lot, I did a lot for you, I wanted you to love me, I helped you in business, I wanted you in return, please be mine. Anurag says you think this is love, you are mistaken, you had to win, I am just a toy for you. Komolika asks toy? She laughs and says I got stubborn for you, why weren’t you like others, why did you ignore me every time, every guy likes me. She asks Prerna to get away from Anurag. She says I am obsessed for Anurag, Anurag didn’t give me attention, why, you have problem to ignore me, as if I don’t exist.

Anurag says you love me, is this love. She says yes, my love is such, love is what Prerna does, you don’t know what’s love, our relation and marriage were fake, it was a deal, today it is over, I have had enough of you Komolika. Komolika gets Prerna at knifepoint and says Prerna did this, she snatched my Komolika, she has to die. Anurag says let her go.

Anupam says we will take a video, do anything you want. Anurag starts recording and says go ahead. Komolika says don’t forget my dad is a politician, you can’t do anything. He says your dad can’t save you. She pushes Prerna and says don’t threaten me, this story has not ended, I will come back to take revenge, I will get you all on roads, I loved you Anurag, you have hurt me, I won’t forget this day and won’t let you forget it either. She leaves. Mohini apologizes to Moloy and cries. Anurag hugs her and says its fine, we all are safe. Komolika walks on the road and says they have no right to live in peace. Anurag says I will complaint against Komolika. Nivedita says we will celebrate Tapur’s Sangeet well. Anupam says I will help you, we must celebrate, Komolika is gone. Anurag sees Prerna and smiles.

Anurag thanks the guests and says its Tapur and Sahil’s Sangeet, I m happy, we should have their dance performance. Moloy thinks Prerna thanks for returning my family’s happiness. Tapur and Sahil dance. Anurag imagines Prerna and their dance. Everyone claps. Komolika recalls Mohini’s slap.