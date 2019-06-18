Kasautii Zindagii Kay : Mohini frames Veena

The episode begins with Mohini saying that Prerna is not good for the family. Anurag went out to meet one of the bank employees. Anurag scolded the bank manager for ditching him without any notice. He questioned for sealing his bank account. The bank manager answered that all his seniors were pressuring him to seal his accounts.

This was Mr. Bajaj’s doing to sabotage the financial status of Basu Publications. Shivani got shocked spotting Ronit outside the house. Prerna called Anurag to know what was happening. Anurag told her about Mr. Bajaj but told Prerna to enjoy the party. Mohini premeditated to insult Prerna and Veena. She handed a gift box to Veena and told her to give it to Prerna. Veena found a fish inside the gift box and questioned Mohini about the ritual.