News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay : Mohini frames Veena

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 11:13 AM
MUMBAIThe episode begins with Mohini saying that Prerna is not good for the family. Anurag went out to meet one of the bank employees. Anurag scolded the bank manager for ditching him without any notice. He questioned for sealing his bank account. The bank manager answered that all his seniors were pressuring him to seal his accounts.
 
This was Mr. Bajaj’s doing to sabotage the financial status of Basu Publications. Shivani got shocked spotting Ronit outside the house. Prerna called Anurag to know what was happening. Anurag told her about Mr. Bajaj but told Prerna to enjoy the party. Mohini premeditated to insult Prerna and Veena. She handed a gift box to Veena and told her to give it to Prerna. Veena found a fish inside the gift box and questioned Mohini about the ritual.
 
Meanwhile, Shivani went outside to check on what she saw, she spotted Ronit’s footprints and got scared. Veena accused of Mohini for insulting her religious values. Anurag reached there and Mohini made a show of putting the blame on Veena. Mohini stated that the relationship will only be accepted when Prerna wears the jewellery on the fish. Anurag got the jewellery and washed, he then made Prerna wear it. Mr. Bajaj entered to crack a business deal. 
Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Mohini in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Veena in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Update, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Storyline, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Full Episode, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Ambika
Ambika
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days