Kasautii Zindagii Kay most likely to go through ‘THESE’ changes…

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved television shows on television today. The acting of the ensemble cast is fabulous, and we cannot get enough of the strong and crisp storyline of the show.



Just when we think that the show might hit monotony, the creatives bring in another spicy track or a twist to watch out for!



We are in awe of the chemistry between Anurag and Prerna. While Komolika tried to wreak havoc in the lives of the two, the couple emerged stronger and made us believe that truth will always and forever triumph over evil. The story currently witnesses Komolika’s brother Ronit trying to create more problems for Anurag and Prerna. Moreover, Mohini Basu, the possessive mother, is not in support of the lovers staying together.



As the name of the show goes, the love story of Anurag and Prerna will go through multiple kasautiis time and again. We will now see the couple in a different light with the entry of another epic character: Mr. Bajaj.



Talking about how the plot might shape up, we feel that Anurag will be seen as more subtle and a little more macho than before. Currently, he intends to express his love for Prerna. Earlier, we have seen him in a shade that was more sacrificing in nature, but we assume that he will now be seen as a silent observer, talking only when it is the right time.



Prerna,meanwhile, might be seen as more matured. Her style might change to something more regal. As a mother, we can expect her to be a combination of loving and strict. Both Anurag and Prerna’s behaviour would vary according to the situation, but it would be interesting to see how the two tackle it with grace, keeping their love intact as Mr. Bajaj, a sophisticated and smart businessman, makes his way into their lives.



How do you think the characters will shape up with the entry of Mr. Bajaj? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!