Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Mr Bajaj brings jewellery for Prerna which she despises

MUMBAI: In the last episode, an emotional Prerna recollects some fond memories of Anurag as she leaves to marry Mr Bajaj. Elsewhere, Anurag prepares for his wedding, unaware of her actions. The rituals start with full swing at the Basu Bari and Mohini, Nivedita, Anupam, Tapur get excited for the marriage while Anurag gets impatient, as he was being barred to meet Prerna before the marriage. Here, Mr. Bajaj runs Prerna through their marriage schedule and tells his staff to get her ready for the functions, after which they would get married in their ancestral temple. Mr. Bajaj brings jewellery for Prerna which she despised. She tells Mr. Bajaj that she never asked anything from him and that he did not have to make extra efforts for her.

Just then, she recieves a call from Anurag who makes a desperate attempt to tell her how much in love he was with her and that he couldn't wait for the marriage. Prerna listens to him but feels helpless as she couldn't tell him the truth yet. Mr. Bajaj's staff calls Prerna for the henna and she tells Anurag that it was time for her to go. Anurag tells Prerna that she was behaving as if she was seeking permission to go away from his life completely and tells her that if ever she planned on leaving him, he would go crazy. While Prerna goes to apply henna on her hand, Anurag requests her to put the letter A in her design which he would later find. Prerna assures him that she would put the letter A and hangs the call. Anurag goes to shop for her and comes home with lots of gifts. Mohini gets elated to see Anurag happy and blesses him.

The mehendi ceremony starts and Prerna starts to put henna on her palm. She tells the woman to write the letter A. Just then Mr. Bajaj comes in and sees the letter A on her palm. He takes a cone and converts the A to R and tells her that she was about to marry him and that she can no more think about Anurag. Prerna gets annoyed and tells him that she wasn't married to him yet and only once they get married, he would have her loyalty. Soon the rituals start and the pre functions begin. Later, Mr. Bajaj tells Prerna to get ready as they would soon have to leave for their ancestral temple where the preparations are done.