Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Nivi and Komolika engage in a huge fight!

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Komolika telling Anurag that she loves him and that Prerna has no status as she is just a servant's daughter. Anurag then lets her know that despite that, Prerna has formed an alliance with someone and is waging war against them. He confuses her and leaves her, while he goes to visit Prerna. She is mad at him and refuses to let him in. Anurag then claims that as he is her husband and has some right on her.



Prerna opens the door and grabs his shirt. She then states that she is not going to fall for his confusing good-boy nature. She adds that she won't do anything since they are fixing Tapur's marriage with someone. Anurag is surprised to hear her think about his family. Prerna clarifies that he deserves hatred and not Tapur. The next day, Nivi is telling everyone about Tapur and Sahil's alliance. Sahil admits that he likes Tapur, and his parents also say that they want to do the roka. His parents then ask for the daughter-in-law of the house to commemorate the alliance. However, before Komolika can do the honours, Prerna walks ahead.



Mohini is about to deny the claim when Nivi stops her and lets Prerna do the deed. Mohini then reacts to Nivi's decision and states that she is upset. Komolika also loses her cool. She states that Nivi did this for Anupam, as he is the one who wants Anurag and Prerna to be together. Their angry exchange continues when Mohini finally loses her cool. Mohini calms both of them and tells Komolika that they should let the lie remain for some time before clearing it out with Sahil's family.



Ronit asks his friends to keep a tab on Shivani as he threatens her. Prerna arrives at the Sharma residence and finds out about Shivani and Ronit's situation. Prerna then assures Shivani that Ronit won't cause any trouble as she would protect her. Anurag overhears Komolika talking to her lawyer. She basically wants Prerna to know that her house is still not free. Anurag tries to reason out with Komolika, and they engage in another big fight.