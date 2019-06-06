Kasautii Zindagii Kay : Prerna escapes

The cops try to catch the culprit but Ronit runs away leaving the van behind. In the meantime, Prerna frees herself. Mishka calls up Ronit to know his location. Ronit assures her to take revenge on Anurag and Prerna by killing Prerna.

Shivani comes to Basu Baadi and claims that Ronit is the culprit behind Prerna’s kidnapping. Mishka comes to Basu Baadi to inform his about Ronit. Anurag gets angry and tells her that he doesn’t want anything to do with her family. Mishka convinces Anurag that she only wishes well and tells him about Ronit. Ronit goes back to the place where Prerna was kept hostage.

He gets angry at his men when he sees that Prerna escaped. Anurag tries his hard to save Prerna. Mohini tries to stop him but Anurag does not budge and rushes to her. Mohini tells him that Prerna does not want him but money. Prerna finds her way out of the house.