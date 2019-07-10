News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna gets headstrong; reaches Bajaj house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 10:45 AM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 started with Prerna getting all emotional about how she would have to live without Anurag. On the other hand, Mr. Bajaj throws the invitation of Anurag and Prerna’s marriage out of the window.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bajaj calls her to remind her about their wedding. Prerna tells him that she will reach his house. Mr. Bajaj tells her that they will attend Anurag’s wedding together. Veena asks Prerna about the phone call, but Prerna lies and tells her that it was from the parlour. Prerna hugs Veena and starts crying.  On the other hand, Anurag is confused about what to wear at the wedding. Thus, he calls Prerna to confirm what she wants.  

Anurag finds Prerna is upset, but Prerna tells him everything is fine. Anurag mistakenly calls Prerna his wife for which Anupam starts mocking him.

Prerna reaches Mr. Bajaj’s mansion with her belongings. Mr. Bajaj becomes happy while Prerna tells him he will never get a place in her heart. Mr. Bajaj says he doesn’t care about any emotions and feelings.

