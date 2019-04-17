Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna learns that Anurag still loves her

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prerna being in the lock-up. Anurag is on his way to prison. He keeps thinking about her and realises how she is his love, his life, and his wife. He also thinks about Komolika's words about torturing Prerna. Veena notices Shivani crying and has a talk with her. She states that she fell for a wrong guy and Ronit is scary. Veena encourages her to stay strong and that she has forgiven her but she is not scared of Ronit.



Nivi announces that they will celebrate as Prerna has left the house. Komolika also coaxes Mohini to call her friends who called Prerna Anurag's wife. Mohini finally agrees and starts to look at the arrangements. Komolika is stoked about spending the night with Anurag in the bed that Prerna had snatched away. Shvani receives a call from Anupam, who reveals to her that Prerna has been arrested.



Veena also finds out about the same and screams Shekhar's name. Komolika notices Anupam and asks him to enter Anurag's room. She provokes him and tells him that he supports Prerna. Anupam then mocks her and says that the truth will remain regarding Anurag's wife. She loses her cool and asks him to leave.



Anurag reaches the police station and meets Prerna. He starts to apologise, but she continues to yell at him. She starts telling him how she regrets everything that happened between them. He apologises for hurting her so much. She accuses him of abandoning her during her time of need.



He wipes her tears and admits to causing her a lot of hurt. She states that she can never figure him out and wonders if he is saying the truth. Anurag then reveals everything and tells her that the truth is that he has always loved her and will continue to. He doesn't want to hurt her anymore and wants her to know exactly why he married Komolika.



However, Komolika makes her presence felt and accuses him of cheating her. Komolika continues to add that she is Anurag's wife. Anurag denies her claims. Komolika then threatens to play dirty and probably get Molly killed in the hospital. Anurag tells her to watch her step, but Komolika continues to let him know that she will ruin their happiness.