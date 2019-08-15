Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Is Prerna a ‘ROLE MODEL’ for Indian women?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most watched shows on television today. While the style quotient of the show has always been high, the edgy and high-point twists that it offers have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the leads, are adored for their sizzling on-screen chemistry. In fact, they were even rumoured to be dating in real life. Recently, speculations were rife about their break-up because of Parth's closeness to another woman.

Erica has made the nation fall in love with her. Fans have given her equal love for her character of Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Prerna, an innocent girl who was madly in love with Anurag and planned to tie the knot with him, soon had to face trouble with the entry of Komolika, who wished ill for Prerna and Anurag. And when everything was sorted out, Mr. Bajaj made a smashing entry in the show, and Prerna sacrificed her love for Anurag by getting married to him.

While Mr. Bajaj struck a deal that forced Prerna to get married if she wanted to save her love Anurag, the tables turned when Prerna lied to Anurag that she got married to Mr. Bajaj just for his money. Anurag now has his hands on Mr. Bajaj’s house and asks Prerna to marry him.

However, Prerna has become attached to Mr. Bajaj’s daughter Kuki. She tells him that she is Mrs. Bajaj now and that the Basu mansion does mean much to her as it did before.

Given this, can she be a good role model for Indian women?

Here is what a few readers have to say.

'Prerna is a good soul who is keeping up with all the problems and yet standing strong in dealing with them.' – Vishakha Kumaran, Advertiser.

'Prerna is not doing the right thing, and I don’t think she can be a good role model. We are no more living in a generation where women take all the wrongdoings, provocation, and forced choices and decisions of others.' – Supriya Waghale.

What's your take?