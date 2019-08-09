Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna tells Anurag that she is not a toy to be played with

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Anurag telling Prerna that now he has everything that Mr Bajaj had. He tells her that she doesn't have to suffer anymore because he has everything she wants now. Prerna asks him what he thinks she wants to which Anurag responds that he knows she wants power, money and fame. Prerna realises how he won't understand her and just asks him to stop the eviction. Anurag asks her why she is supporting Mr Bajaj's family so much. But Prerna has no answer for it. Mohini and Nivi then enter the house and are enraged to see Prerna. They want her to leave the house but Anurag convinces them to stay quiet for some time so he can speak to Prerna. She then explains how the house means everything to Masi, Kuki and the other. Anurag tells her that he will revoke the eviction if she leaves Mr Bajaj and comes back to him. She is disgusted by his demand and tells him that he has changed a lot. Prerna then walks out but Anurag follows her. She then says that she is not a toy to be played with. Finally admitting that she is Mr Bajaj's wife, Prerna leaves.

Mohini tells Nivi that she is happy about Prerna's problems because she witnessed Anurag in pain because of her. Anupam is angry with Anurag and tells her that he shouldn't put Prerna through the pain. Nivi also states the same to Mohini and the fact that Anurag is a changed man. Anurag is stubborn as he states that he wants Prerna back in his life. Tanvi blames Prerna for the eviction but Masi asks her to apologise. Prerna is crying in her room and blaming herself when Kuki notices her. She wipes away her tears and shows her a T-shirt with the caption 'My daddy is the strongest'.

Mr Bajaj goes over to the Basu mansion to meet Anurag. Mohini greets Mr Bajaj and badmouths him and Prerna. However, Mr Bajaj stops her and tells her to not speak ill about his wife. Anurag arrives and treats Mr Bajaj with contempt. While speaking about the eviction, Anurag also says that Prerna had come over to meet him and begged him to stop the eviction. Mr Bajaj wants to speak to Anurag but the Basu says that he doesn't want to hear the same thing that Prerna told him.