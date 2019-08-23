Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna is touched by Mr Bajaj's gesture and cries

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mohini telling Sharda that if she hurts her ego, it won't be good news for her. Mohini then asks Sharda to see something that she has and answer a few of her questions. Sharda decides to meet Mohini in her room and find out what's cooking. Prerna and her siblings are arguing with the police and ask them to leave Veena. Prerna states that the whole thing was just an accident and that Veena is innocent. However, the police state that an attempt to murder case has been filed against Veena by the Bajaj family's Sharda. Sharda does visit Mohini in her room but pretends to state that she likes Mr Bajaj. Mohini finally shows her the pictures where Sharda is seen cutting the rope. Sharda is shocked and Mohini then reveals how the photographer captured all the action, including the one with Sharda doing all the deed and pinning the blame on Veena. Mohini asks the photographer to keep this a secret between them and delete the backup. As Sharda asks how she found the picture, Mohini gets straight to the point and asks why she wants to harm Mr Bajaj. Anupam stands outside the door and overhears everything.

Sharda simply states she knew that with Mr Bajaj unconscious, it would be easy to pin the blame on Veena. Mohini notices Anupam standing outside and their conversation is abruptly cut. Anurag gives Anupam a call and is shocked to learn that Veena has been arrested. He tells Anurag everything that he knows and realises that Prerna is alone and needs him. Prerna tries to convince the police that Sharda might have made a mistake. The police then state that Sharda even wrote that Veena doesn't like Mr Bajaj and did the accident out of spite. Suman and Shivani storm out and Shekhar requests Prerna to speak to Sharda and get it sorted.

Prerna returns and notices Mr Vyas. She confronts him and finds out that Mr Bajaj gave them the contract on a condition that they involve Veena. Mr Vyas then tells her that Mr Bajaj wanted Veena's involvement because he wanted to compensate her well. Since Veena won't take money just like that, Bajaj wanted her to take the money in some way possible. Prerna is touched by Mr Bajaj's gesture and cries. She then receives a call to come back to the hospital as soon as possible.