Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Rishabh Bajaj’s challenge to Anurag

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mohini showing off her status to Veena. Veena got upset and thought it was impossible to deal with Mohini. Anurag arrived at the mansion to meet Rishabh Bajaj. The watchman prohibited him to enter and so he snuck in. Anurag stumbled upon Baja, and Bajaj held a gun against his head mistaking him to be a thief.

Anurag was shocked to find all the family photos in his house. Nivedita reprimanded Mohini’s behaviour in front of Veena, and Veena complained about Mohini to Shivani. Mohini made a show of showing efforts to accept Prerna and her family for Anurag’s sake. Mohini pretended to cry and melted Nivedita’s heart. She consoled Mohini, and Mohini got happy.

Anurag questioned Bajaj about gathering information on his business and family, to which, Rishabh countered that it was all business rivalry. Bajaj confessed to wanting to sabotage Basu publication.

Anurag told him that was impossible and he would never let that happen. Bajaj mouthed off about his winning streaks in business world, but Anurag assured him that he will never defeat him. Prerna called Anurag to offer her support and Anurag told her that he will tear Bajaj’s business down.