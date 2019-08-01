Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ronit is arrested; Mr Bajaj asks Anurag to stay away from Prerna

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prerna slapping Ronit to stop him from revealing the truth about her marriage with Mr Bajaj. Ronit immediately grabs her and threatens Anurag and Mr Bajaj that he will harm Prerna. Instantly, Mr Bajaj comes forward and hits Ronit on the neck which blacks him out. Mr Bajaj then calls the police, who come and arrest Ronit with his goons.

Ronit is furious and before being taken away, he challenges Mr Bajaj that he will return to avenge this. Prerna is relieved as she worried about Ronit confessing her story in front of Anurag. Mr Bajaj then states that as he has taken away Ronit's passport, there is no way that he will be left. In fact, he will be detained to serve the punishment.

Mr Bajaj then asks Anurag to stay away from Prerna as she is his responsibility now. It is a closed chapter, he claims. Anurag disagrees and states that Anurag will forever remain an integral part in Prerna's life and they will never be a closed chapter. Mr Bajaj then asks him to choose his words wisely as he will not tolerate anyone coming close to Prerna.

Anurag sees Prerna next to Mr Bajaj and realises that he has to go away. With a broken heart, he leaves without any choice. Later, as Anurag and Nivi are having a conversation, he tells her that he cannot move on just yet. In fact, he won't leave Zurich without Prerna. Nivi then lies to him by saying that Prerna has already left for Kolkata. Anurag is shocked and wonders how she could leave without informing him. Prerna and Mr Bajaj, meanwhile, leave for Interlaken while Anurag assumes to have been betrayed by Prerna yet again.

Mr Bajaj calls Prerna for paragliding but she does not entertain him. Basically, he tries to make her participate in the activities around them but she is disinterested. He finally challenges her to risk her life for love. This is enough to provoke Prerna. She decides to take up the paragliding activity, with a volunteer, of course, to prove to Mr Bajaj that she can go to lengths for love.