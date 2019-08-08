News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes enjoys a karaoke night with her buddies, showcases THIS talent

08 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: The popular actress Erica Fernandes is known for her television work. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops and style statements. The actress is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress plays the female lead role in the show and is seen opposite Parth Samthaan.

Due to a hectic schedule, it becomes quite difficult to spend time with friends. However, whenever they get time, our telly stars like to spend it with their close friends. And Erica too took out time to spend with her friends. She spent her last evening with her close buddies. The young star is extremely active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her projects and work. Last evening, Erica spent time with her close friends and shared the same on social media. In a series of videos Erica shared on her Instagram story, she and her friends can be seen enjoying a night of karaoke at a restaurant. As they croon together to various songs, Erica can be seen all pumped up to nail every track. The actress joins her friends happily to sing along the Friends theme track when it is being played.

Take a look below:

