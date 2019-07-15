Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes holiday in Switzerland

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most watched and loved television shows. Audience love the show for its intriguing storyline, cast and the sizzling chemistry between the lead characters. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes play the lead roles of Anurag Basu and Prerna respectively. Their on-screen chemistry has received positive response from the audience.

Recently, the two took a break from their shooting schedule and went for a mini vacation to Switzerland. Both of them took to social media and shared pictures from their vacation. Speaking about Parth, the actor has shared a candid picture of himself in which he can be seen jumping in joy in front of a beautiful scenic background. The actor looks cool in a pink t-shirt which he paired with a light blue jacket and white pants. On the other hand, Erica also poses in front of a scenic background donning a black full sleeve top and neon green animal print pants.

Take a look at the pictures right here: