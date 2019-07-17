Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan sets the temperature soaring, check the photo

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most handsome and popular television actors. He is currently wooing audience with his performance in the popular TV show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Currently, the show is high on drama as the upcoming episode will have a face-off between Anurag, Prerna and Mr Bajaj in Switzerland, a special episode of the show. All thanks to the promo which has created the right amount of buzz among the audience and sky-rocketed their interest to get glued to their television sets tonight. Breaking the norm of associating Switzerland with romance, this episode will be high on revenge and hatred and maybe loads of confessions too?

Well, before you witness the dramatic sequences in the show, take a look at Parth Samthaan’s drool-worthy picture. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein he has gone shirtless, showing off his washboard abs. His post will certainly motivate you to exercise and get a fit and enviable body.

Take a look below.