News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan sets the temperature soaring, check the photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 08:50 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most handsome and popular television actors. He is currently wooing audience with his performance in the popular TV show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Currently, the show is high on drama as the upcoming episode will have a face-off between Anurag, Prerna and Mr Bajaj in Switzerland, a special episode of the show.  All thanks to the promo which has created the right amount of buzz among the audience and sky-rocketed their interest to get glued to their television sets tonight. Breaking the norm of associating Switzerland with romance, this episode will be high on revenge and hatred and maybe loads of confessions too?

Well, before you witness the dramatic sequences in the show, take a look at Parth Samthaan’s drool-worthy picture. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein he has gone shirtless, showing off his washboard abs. His post will certainly motivate you to exercise and get a fit and enviable body.

Take a look below. 

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan, TV show, Anurag, Prerna, Mr Bajaj, episode,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman

past seven days