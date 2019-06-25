Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Veena arrested; Prerna requests officer to release her

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Nivedita calling Veena to ask about Mohini’s necklace. Suman took up the call and asked her to check if Mohini’s necklace was at their place by mistake. Suman got upset and hung up the phone. She told Prerna and other family members that Nivedita had accused Veena of stealing their precious ancestral necklace. Anurag tried to stop Mohini from involving police in the matter.

Mohini said she just needed to find out the real culprit. Anurag talked to himself and said that he feared something bad was going to happen. Prerna called Anurag to check if they were accusing Veena or just investigating about the necklace. Mohini asked Veena to send her the picture of the necklace. Veena got shocked to see the necklace in her gift box. Anurag told Prerna that the cops had come as the necklace was insured.

Anurag’s manager came to Basu Baadi. Anurag yelled at him for coming to the house for discussing the problem. The manager told Nivedita about the financial crisis caused by Mr Bajaj. Veena told Prerna that she had Mohini’s necklace. Everybody got tensed. The cops came and arrested Veena. Prerna requested the officer to release Veena.