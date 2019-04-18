Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Veena slaps Anurag in prison

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Anurag strangling Komolika while Prerna asks him to leave her. Komolika continues to instigate him by saying that all his family members will die. Turns out it was all a dream that Anurag saw in front of the police station. Anurag realises that he can't do anything that would infuriate Komolika.



Hence, he must make sure that Prerna hates him so much that she runs away from him. The Basus are holding a party to introduce Komolika as Anurag's wife. Komolika enters, and Mohini tells her friends about the same. One of Mohini's friends asks where Anurag is or whether he is with his other wife, hinting at Prerna.



Komolika gets angry and tells her that she won't get to meet him. Mohini asks Komolika to not lose her cool but she states that she worries that Anurag might have gone back to Prerna. Anurag visits Prerna in jail. He starts telling her that their marriage was just a sham and nothing else. Anurag then adds that he actually got bored of her and hence moved on. Anurag then proposes to extend help and get Prerna out of the prison, provided she never visits or troubles him and Komolika again.



Prerna, however, refuses to be involved in the deal. She tells him that she doesn't wear the sindoor and mangalsutra for show. She believes in it and the sanctity of marriage. Prerna finally concludes that she won't let Komolika have a right over him, her husband. Anurag loses his cool and tells her that Komolika will get her killed.



Just then, Veena enters and slaps him. She then starts giving him a piece of her mind. Anurag then tells Veena that he has come to help Prerna. All he expects from her is that she never involve herself in his and Komolikaa's life anymore. Even Veena declines his offer and tells him to go away. Komolika is flipping out as Anurag is not answering her calls.



Anurag is driving aimlessly, recounting all those episodes where he had romantic moments with Prerna and how he had to send her away to prison. Having received countless calls from Komolika, he throws away his phone. Komolika is worried about Anurag when Mishka enters the room.



She then breaks the news to her younger sister that Prerna has been sent to prison. Veena is disappointed in Anurag but goes to speak to the inspector and get Prerna out of prison.