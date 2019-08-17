Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes’ style game is always on point

MUMBAI: The popular actress Erica Fernandes is known for her television work. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops. The pretty lady is also known for her style statements. Her style game is always on point.

Erica is quite active on social media. She regularly shares something to treat her fans. Her latest post is a beautiful one. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of stunning pictures of herself. She can be seen posing in a leopard printed top.

She captioned her post as, "She likes you but she's too shy to tell you."

Take a look below:

On the professional front, Erica is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress plays the female lead role in the show and is seen opposite Parth Samthaan.