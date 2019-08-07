Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan wants his fans to gift him THIS

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most handsome and popular television actors. He is known for playing Manik Malhotra in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Currently, he is wooing audience with his portrayal of the character of Anurag Basu in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor enjoys a huge fan following.

Parth is an active social media user. He regularly updates his fans about his whereabouts. He also posts stylish pictures of himself to treat his army of fans. Recently, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Mumbai's traffic. The actor got fed up with the Mumbai traffic and posted pictures to vent out his frustration. He captioned the post as, "Please give me chopper instead of cakes to avoid traffic, please."

Take a look below.