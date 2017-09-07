The bold and blunt Kashmera Shah, who is currently enjoying her motherhood, has joined her husband and actor Krushna Abhishek in his show The Drama Company which airs on Sony TV.

Kashmera has already shot for the episode. The particular sequence will have Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi cast joining the team of The Drama Company.

Kashmera is very excited about joining her better half, she enthused, “It was overwhelming to meet Sanjay after a long time. I performed on my famous dance number Jawani Se Ab Jung. Sanjay and I have done two hit films together i.e. Virasat and Kurukshetra. So we revived our good ol' memories.”

The Drama Company is produced by Lil Frodo and Frames.

