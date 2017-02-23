Kashmira Irani talks about her stint in Rangoon

If you have been missing the pretty and popular Kashmira Irani, who was last seen on Star Plus’ much loved series Dosti... Yaariyan... Manmarziyaan, then here is good news for you!!!

The lovely actress has played an interesting role in the much awaited movie Rangoon. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Kashmira talks about her role in the movie, her experience and a lot more. Read on –

“I have played Saif Ali Khan’s wife in the film, who is a Parsi. It’s a small part but a very interesting one. It was dream come true to work with Vishal (Bhardwaj) sir. It was just a surreal moment for me to shoot for a film as big as Rangoon and to be part of a project that will be acclaimed in every way.”

“I have done TV and theatre before this. It’s my first movie and I am hoping to get many more films after this. I am hoping for the best but it was an amazing experience to work with the entire cast. They are such amazing people who take art and cinema so seriously. It was just a learning experience for me and I couldn’t ask for anything better than being part of a Vishal Bhardwaj film; it doesn’t matter if it’s a small or big one,” she adds.

When we ask her about working with Saif Ali Khan, she beams, “He is amazing and an easy going person. He is very charming, an amazing actor and an amazing co-star to work with. He is very senior and a star but he makes everyone feel so easy working with him.

We wonder what Kashmira would prefer to do now having done TV, film and theatre. She tells us, “If I will get something good in television then of course I will take it up. If I will get to work with good directors and people with whom I really want to work with them it could be TV or films. It doesn’t matter as long as I am getting the kind of work I want to do.”

Apart from movie, we also asked Kashmira as what kept her occupied post her show Manmarziyaan. “I was occupied with a lot of things! I was learning music, busy with my dance classes and doing theatre workshops. I have been travelling a lot too.”

So is she in touch with her Manmarziyaan co stars:“Not really, because everyone has got very busy in their lives. So whenever I have time, I keep in touch with them and they do that too. We all are like a big happy family whenever we catch up with each other but I have been in regular touch with my director Pushkar (Mahabal). I feel we all should have a reunion soon.”

Good luck Kashmira.