Kashvi Kothari to play young naagin in Dangal TV’s show; Ayaan Zubair Rahmani roped in

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
29 May 2019 04:09 PM

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, we broke the news about TV actress Nikita Sharma playing the central character of a naagin in Dangal TV’s upcoming show Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam, helmed by Triangle Films (Read here: Nikita Sharma to play Naagin on TV).

TellyChakkar has more information on the show for our avid readers.

Our sources inform us that the show will start by featuring child artists. Young actor Ayaan Zubair Rahmani, who was last seen in Yeh Teri Galiyan, and Kashvi Kothari, who rose to fame with Colors’ Devanshi, have been roped in for the show.

Kashvi will depict the character of a young naagin, while Ayaan will be seen playing the lead role. Later, with the show taking a leap, Nikita will portray the grown-up naagin who aims to seek revenge from a thakur (Manish Khanna).

We could not get through to the child artists for their comments.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the show!

