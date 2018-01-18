Home > Tv > Tv News
Kashvi to play young Mrinal in 'Prithvi Vallabh'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2018 05:56 PM

Child artiste Kashvi Kothari will portray the character of young Mrinalwati, the princess of Chalukya Dynasty of Manyakheta, in the forthcoming show "Prithvi Vallabh".

Kashvi, who is best known for starring in the show Devanshi said, "Yes, I am playing the role of young Mrinal in the show. It is a key role and I have already shot a few scenes. It has been fun working with so many senior artistes. The set and costumes are so beautiful."

"I am extremely excited about being a part of such a big show," she added.

Prithvi Vallabh, which stars Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria in main leads, will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on this Saturday.

Kashvi Kothari, Chalukya Dynasty, Manyakheta, Sony Entertainment Television, Prithvi Vallabh, Ashish Sharma, Sonarika Bhadoria

past seven days