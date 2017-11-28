Hot Downloads

Kate Sharma REPLACES Urfi Javed in Star Plus’ Meri Durga

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2017 05:35 PM

TellyChakkar reported about actress, Urfi Javed, who plays the character of Aarti in Star Plus’ Meri Durga, moving out of the show on the grounds of being unwell.

Now, as per the latest development, the makers have found their replacement in TV actress, Kate Sharma, who was last in &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna.

Kate will play the above mentioned character.

Kate confirmed the news, “Yes, I have signed the show and will soon begin shooting. After flaunting a negative streak in Krishna, I will again portray a negative character.”

Meri Durga features Srishti Jain and Paras Kalnawat as main leads and it is produced by Paperback Films.

We wish Kate and the entire team of Meri Durga all the very best! 

