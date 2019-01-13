News

Katrina Kaif freezes when she sees Manish Paul

MUMBAI: Manish Paul is the best host and entertainer in the entertainment business. Manish is very close to many of the television and Bollywood celebrities. He is always seen harmlessly flirting with many actresses.

But there is one actress whom the host is smitten by, and she is none another than Katrina Kaif. The two are good friends, as he had bonded with her on the Dabangg world tour.

The actor–host shared a post where he is seen talking to someone and saying that he knows that he is not able to give time to her and that whenever she sees him, she freezes. Well, he is speaking to the poster of Katrina Kaif.

The video is hilarious and will make you laugh out loud.

Check out the post here.

