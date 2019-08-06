News

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 teaser: Amitabh Bachchan enters in STYLE

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: Fans of Kaun Banega Crorepati can’t keep calm as Season 11 of the show is all set to hit the small screen soon. It is one of the much-awaited shows of this year. The quiz-based show once again will see Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan as the host.

To escalate the curiosity of the audience, today, the makers released a special teaser for the eleventh season of the show starring Big B. It announces that the latest season will premiere on 19th August and shows the actor entering the sets and looking around at everything new. He then decides to change his entry style and goes back out to walk in with more swag. His entry will make you super excited for the show.

