Here comes in a significant update for all the fans of KBC season 9 (Sony TV). The Shahenshah will visit your TV screens half an hour early!

Yes, Sony TV, which has got its mojo back in terms of ratings is going through major scheduling changes. The GEC has planned to launch three distinguished shows back to back.

The first one is a big ticket show, Haasil - which will hit the television on 30 October at 9:30 pm. With Haasil in the line-up, it wouldn’t take long for anyone to make a wild guess that KBC would be trimmed down to a half an hour air-time.

However, with Beyhadh going off-air, there is a buzz that the non-fiction show occupy its time-slot thereby going on-air for an hour once again.

This means that instead of airing from 9 to 10 pm, as officially declared, the show will air from 8:30 – 9:30 pm.

“There’s a major programming shuffle happening in the channel,” a source claimed.

As per a credible source, this change of air-time will last for just few days as Pehredaar Piya Ki’s second instalment; Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya will air from 7 November at 9 pm. Also, Swastik Productions’ magnum opus, Porus will air 8:30 pm onward (the conjecture is that it will go on-air from 13 November).

KBC is speculated to go off-air from 6 November.

With so much happening in Sony TV, we just hope this decision works for the channel and does not backfire, given the fact that KBC has been a big success this year. The show has maintained its numero uno spot on the TRP charts and it has majorly contributed in bringing the channel back on the top position.