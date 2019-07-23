Kavach Mahashivratri to go through a time leap

MUMBAI: Kavach Mahashivratri has made an audience for itself who love watching the show. The horror series features Deepika Singh and Namik Paul in the lead roles. However, now, the show is up for a major change in its plot.

According to the reports, the show, which started with a mysterious plot in Lord Shiva's temple, will go through a four-year leap. A source close to the show told SpotboyE.com that the makers are unhappy with its ratings and to get the show back on track, they will be experimenting with the formula of introducing a time leap.

Speaking about what will happen post the leap, another source told the portal that Sandhya (Deepika Singh) who is already pregnant with spirit Kapil Mittal’s (Vin Rana) child in the show will give birth to his baby. Then after four years, she will give birth to another baby who will be from her husband Angad (Namik Paul). Kapil’s child will have devil powers whereas Angad’s baby will be normal.