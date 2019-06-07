Kavach’s Namik Paul is all praises for Sandiip Sikcand and Deepika Singh

MUMBAI: Namik Paul is a popular television actor. He is known for shows like Qubool Hai, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, The Trip and Ek Deewaana Tha. Currently, he is seen playing the role of Angad in Colors TV's Kavach... Maha Shivratri opposite Deepika Singh. His ongoing show made it to the top 10 in its first week.



The actor is super happy about the achievement of Kavach Mahashivratri, but said that he is not used to it. An elated Namik told Pinkvilla, “It is damn exciting and honestly, I am not used to it since my shows are more critically acclaimed. Though both my previous shows were popular in their own ways but the TRP is very new to me and being in the top 10 is amazing. Everyone has their own views by I am very happy and excited and proud of the team since it is a complete team effort and so it is really kind of validation that it is working.”

His onscreen chemistry with his co-star Deepika is being loved by the audience. For this, the actor gave credit to the team. He said to the portal, “For Indian television, a lot has got to do with the chemistry and it is paramount since it sets the tone because if people care about us as a couple then they are emotionally invested in the story all the more. Full credits to Deepika as an actor but so much credit goes to the writing, to the director.”



He added, “I am so thankful we got about a month and a half before we went on air because we really got to work together and give it time. I can't take credit as an actor because a lot of thought went into it, our creative Sandiip Sikcand had ideas, our director worked on it so I am glad it has come across as well and it has been just four episodes.”



He also praised Deepika. “As a co-actor, Deepika has always given her all and that is something that is infectious because when someone is working hard you automatically want to give in double efforts,” he said.