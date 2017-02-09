Hot Downloads

News

Kavita and I share healthy competition: Sooraj on timeslot clash

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2017 06:45 PM

When family members turn rivals!

For the first time ever Sooraj Barjatya and her sister Kavita will battle it out on the small screen.

As we know, Kavita Barjatya made her debut as a producer with Sony Entertainment Television’s Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi. And now, call it destiny or irony, her brother Sooraj’s upcoming show Piyaa Albela on Zee TV, will have a clash with the show.

Yes, Sooraj and Kavita’s soap will air at 8.30pm timeslot on respective channels.

Tellychakkar asked Sooraj about this development at the Piyaa Albela press conference, to which he replied, “Rajshri is a family. When I realised that Piyaa Albela will air at 8.30pm and will clash with Kavita’s Ek Rishta... I immediately spoke to her. However, Kavita confidently asked me to go ahead with it.”

Wah kya rishta hai!

