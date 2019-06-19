Kavita Ghai to feature in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2

MUMBAI: The beauty with brains Kavita Ghai is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. The actress is still re-called for her role in Beyhadh and is well-appreciated for her stint in films like Veere Di Wedding and Thugs of Hindostan.



The actress has now bagged Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. The movie will star promising actors Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan. This will be the first time the duo will be seen sharing screen space together.



According to our sources, Kavita will be depicting Kartik’s mom in the film.



Kavita confirmed the news and shared, “I have enjoyed a lot shooting with the talented team. It is always a red carpet treatment when you are shooting for a film. The experience was enlightening and I am glad to have worked with talented Imitiaz Ali.”



Kavita will also be seen in Creative Eye’s next on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji’s Fixer.



Here’s wishing her good luck for all her projects!