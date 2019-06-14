Kavita Kaushik, Dharmesh Yelende and Balraj Sayal approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: It’s raining breaking news on TellyChakkar.com!



We already reported exclusively about Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna being roped in for Colors' upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.



Cricketer Yuvraj Singh is reportedly most likely to participate in the show.



Now, the latest update is that actress Kavita Kaushik of F.I.R fame has also been approached for the show.



As per sources, choreographer Dharmesh Yelende and comedian Balraj Sayal also has high chances of being roped in for the show.



This year, the show will be shot in Bulgaria and also the team is expected to fly to the location for the show.



We couldn’t connect with Kavita, Dharmesh, and Balraj for their comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.