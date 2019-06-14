News

Kavita Kaushik, Dharmesh Yelende and Balraj Sayal approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jun 2019 07:11 PM

MUMBAI: It’s raining breaking news on TellyChakkar.com!

We already reported exclusively about Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna being roped in for Colors’ upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/karan-patel-participate-khatron-ke-khiladi-10-190614http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/karishma-tanna-approached-colors-khatron-ke-khiladi-10-190614)

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh is reportedly most likely to participate in the show.

Now, the latest update is that actress Kavita Kaushik of F.I.R fame has also been approached for the show.

As per sources, choreographer Dharmesh Yelende and comedian Balraj Sayal also has high chances of being roped in for the show.

This year, the show will be shot in Bulgaria and also the team is expected to fly to the location for the show.

We couldn’t connect with Kavita, Dharmesh, and Balraj for their comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Tellychakkar.com, Kavita Kaushik, Dharmesh Yelende, Balraj Sayal,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days