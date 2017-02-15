Kavita Kaushik’s filmy birthday party!

It’s everyone’s dream to celebrate birthday in style!



Today is the birthday of newly married actress Kavita Kaushik (FIR fame). The lady recently got hitched to her best friend Ronnit Biswas.



Ronnit and their friends surprised Kavita with a Bollywood themed party at their house. Actors who were part of the celebration were Mellisa Pais, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sakshi Tanwar and others.



We buzzed Mellisa to know more about party, she shared, “It was a surprise bash which Kavita got to know about it (laughs). We planned a Bollywood themed party for which I and Sakshi turned Zeenat Aman, Ronnit become Dharamveer and Kavita took many getups. As Vrajesh couldn’t find the apt costume we made him desi superman. The party was real fun and it went on till wee hours. We danced on hit Bollywood numbers of 80s and 90s.”



Have a look at few pictures from the last night’s party!





A post shared by Kavita Kaushik on Feb 14, 2017

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik on Feb 14, 2017

A post shared by Melissa pais on Feb 15, 2017

A post shared by Melissa pais on Feb 15, 2017