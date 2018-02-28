Home > Tv > Tv News
Kavita Kaushik SLAMS filmmaker RGV for his statement on Sridevi

28 Feb 2018

Mumbai: While there have been a lot of speculations about the cause of death of Bollywood superstar Sridevi, the people who were associated with her are now sharing their statements, views, opinions with media.  

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has worked with late Sridevi in a few films, recently gave a statement to the media that Sridevi had been a very unhappy woman.

He went on to reveal a few other aspects of her life while having conversation with the media.

While there have been mixed reactions from the fans on social media over his statement, TV actress Kavita Kaushik took Twitter to slam Ram Gopal Varma for the same.

Have a look at her tweet below –

What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section below. 

