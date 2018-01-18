Kavita Vaid to wear her own sari for TV show

Actress Kavita Vaid will be seen wearing her own sari for a wedding sequence in her TV show "Ikyawann."



The show's lead characters, Susheel (Prachi Tehlan) and Satya (Namish Taneja), are all set to tie the knot, and Kavita, who plays the role of Leela (Satya's grandmother), is all excited about this onscreen wedding.



"I love Prachi and Namish's onscreen chemistry and I am ecstatic about the upcoming wedding track. My character, Leela, might not want the duo to get married, but I am all geared up for the celebrations. In fact, I am wearing my own sari for the wedding sequence," Kavita said in a statement.



Prachi says Kavita is more excited than anyone else for the reel wedding.



"Kavitaji is really close to me and Namish offscreen. She has always been rooting for our characters, Susheel and Satya, to get married on the show. She even requested to dress me up for the wedding sequence," Prachi shared.



"Ikyawann" is aired on Star Plus.