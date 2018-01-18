Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Kavita Vaid to wear her own sari for TV show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2018 12:32 PM
Actress Kavita Vaid will be seen wearing her own sari for a wedding sequence in her TV show "Ikyawann."

The show's lead characters, Susheel (Prachi Tehlan) and Satya (Namish Taneja), are all set to tie the knot, and Kavita, who plays the role of Leela (Satya's grandmother), is all excited about this onscreen wedding.

"I love Prachi and Namish's onscreen chemistry and I am ecstatic about the upcoming wedding track. My character, Leela, might not want the duo to get married, but I am all geared up for the celebrations. In fact, I am wearing my own sari for the wedding sequence," Kavita said in a statement.

Prachi says Kavita is more excited than anyone else for the reel wedding.

"Kavitaji is really close to me and Namish offscreen. She has always been rooting for our characters, Susheel and Satya, to get married on the show. She even requested to dress me up for the wedding sequence," Prachi shared.

"Ikyawann" is aired on Star Plus.
 
 
Tags > Kavita Vaid, Star Plus, Ikyawann, Prachi Tehlan, Namish Taneja, wedding sequence,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

spot the difference

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days