Kawach 2: Sandhya finds Angad's behaviour weird

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kapil possessing Angad. He is determined to spend the first night with Sandhya as it is suhagraat of Angad and Sandhya. Sandhya enters the room. She looks for Angad. Angad aka Kapil holds her from back side. He tries to be touchy with Sandhya. He intends to do something with his evil powers by touching her stomach. Sandhya blushes but likes his touch. After a while, Sandhya’s friends and cousins again disturb them as they want to do some prank. Angad aka Kapil closes the door with anger. Sandhya questions him for his behaviour but Kapil handles the situation by behaving normal with her. An evil spirit arrives at the window. Kapil asks her to stay back and closes the window.

Kapil disguised as Angad switches off the lights. Sandhya gets scared but Kapil gets close to her. They spend some intimate moments. Kapil again tries to touch her belly for his evil intentions but again somebody knocks on the door. Kapil aka Angad gets furious with them but later makes them go somehow. He makes Ruhi get tremendous stomach pain. Everyone gets tensed as he gets irked of them disturbing him and Sandhya. Angad says to Sandhya that now as they have got married, no one can separate them. He makes Sandhya sleep and again continues with his evil intentions by chanting some mantras. In the morning, Nimmo gets scared to see that all the flowers are scattered. She feels that there is something ominous as she sees all the god photos crying. But her owner asks her not to make an issue and make the temple like earlier. Meanwhile, Sandhya makes Angad wake up with love. When Angad aka Kapil sees in the mirror, Kapil gets tensed as he sees that his real face can be seen in the mirror.

He doesn’t let Sandhya look in the mirror because of that. He also tells her that he needs a baby soon. Sandhya takes it lightly but Angad aka Kapil get very angry with her. He becomes stubborn that he wants a baby very soon. Sandhya finds it weird as he holds her hand tight. But he handles the situation by talking to her normally about having a baby. By that time Risha enters the room. She sees Sandhya and Angad together which makes her upset. Sandhya apologizes to Risha for misunderstanding her relation with Angad. But Risha is waiting for the side effect of what she did last night by releasing Kapil’s soul. While Risha sees Angad, she doesn’t see him. Risha gets scared to see Angad coming from back side. She finds his behaviour weird. Kapil tries to be touchy with her and thanks as she had helped him come out. On the other hand, Angad’s uncle and aunty discuss about the ominous incidences in the temple but they end up fighting. In the mean time, Sandhya goes to the kitchen. Angad’s mother adores her and asks her for her favourite dish that can be made being her first day in kitchen. Sandhya gets tensed. She reveals that she cannot cook as she was used to go to office and haven’t done any cooking.

Her mother-in-law makes her feel comfortable and asks her not to be tensed. Sandhya feels happy as her mother-in-law handles her so well. But Kiran doesn’t like that her sister-in-law praising the new daughter-in-law. After a while, Angad’s uncle comes to the house. Angad comes downstairs. His uncle sees an antique jewelry box which belongs to Sandhya. He sees Kapil’s face in the mirror of the box and gets very scared. Angad comes to him asking about the issue. His uncle asks him whether there was someone else too but Angad says that there was no one and asks his uncle to check the number of his glasses. By that time Sandhya’s brothers come to the house. They come to take Sandhya for pug fere ritual. Angad breaks the mirror of the box with his feet. Ashu keep on thinking about Kapil’s face. Everyone gathers for breakfast. Everyone finds Angad’s behaviour different as he sits on a different chair which was not fixed for Angad. He also demands for noodles made by Sandhya as Angad was a fitness conscious person. But later handles situation by wanting the breakfast be made by his wife Sandhya.

Meanwhile, Rishi creates a scene by humiliating Angad’s sister. Everyone gathers there. Ashu gets very angry with Rishi. Angad also hits Rishi. He threatens Ashu by saying that no one can kill him other than him. Ashu finds it weird. Sandhya and Angad’s mother console her daughter. The servant gets shattered to see insects in the noodles made by Sandhya. Nimmo feels that some evil spirit is there in the house which is making everything ominous. Angad’s mother asks the servant to clean up the food before Sandhya sees it. While Sandhya comes to serve the noodles, her mother-in-law pretends that they all ate up the noodles. After a while, Angad and Sandhya leave for her pug phere ritual at Sandhya’s mother’s place. While on the way, Angad aka Kapil says to Sandhya that he will never let her go away from him ever. Sandhya finds it weird. She questions him about the change in him. Angad handles the situation somehow. Sandhya trusts him.