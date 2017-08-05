Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is bringing back the reality TV game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), says its enactment needs great attention.

With the recordings of the show starting in "not too distant future", Amitabh gave a glimpse of the workings of the show via his blog on Saturday.

"Getting down to the basics of what the show shall entail is down on the list of the producers and we go over them again and again to get it right and correct. The sensitivity of the game and its conduct is vital and so, its enactment needs great attention.

"Production and Sony where it shall be telecast, inform me that the registration numbers were close to a number not seen before. It showed that interest in the game was still perhaps alive. Some of the economic papers that write about it, give statistics of the past and the present and give comparative percentage increases... that is heartening," he wrote.

"It's been 17 years with a few gaps in between since its inception and start and it almost seems like it all began just yesterday... what a journey it has been," he added.

According to reports, the upcoming season has received a record number of 19.8 million registrations.

The show was first aired in 2000, changing the face of Indian television and giving Amitabh a new lease of life in showbiz.

On the film front, Amitabh will next be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial "Thugs of Hindostan" which will also star Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

(Source: IANS)