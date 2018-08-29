Ke Hobe Banglar Kotipoti wraps up; Soumitra Chatterjee graces the finale

KOLKATA: There is some sad news for loyal viewers of Colors Bangla’s Ke Hobe Banglar Kotipoti. The quiz show, which is the Bengali version of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and is hosted by Prosenjit Chatterjee, is set to bid adieu to its audience.

It has been a journey of 35 days with an equal number of episodes! The show gave ordinary people extraordinary opportunities. For some, dreams have come true, and for others, it was a life-changing experience. The first episode was aired on 16 July, while the last one will be aired on 31 August.

The last episode will see Soumitra Chatterjee as a participant. The veteran actor is the first Indian film personality to be conferred with the Commandeur de l’ Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France’s highest award for artists. 31 August also happens to be the birthday of prolific actor–director Rituparno Ghosh. The duo paid a tribute to Rituparno by sharing interesting anecdotes about him.

We also hear that Soumitra Chatterjee played really well, and Prosenjit called him the guardian of this industry. Prosenjit, who is in awe of the thespian, asked him how difficult it is to handle working on all types of media. Soumitra mentioned that he is blessed to have been born in a culturally rich family. The wanderlust in him wants to travel to various places like his character Apu in Apur Sansar. He says, ‘I keep myself immersed, learning from the people and events around me, all the time.’

As a parting gift to the audience, the duo added their twist to famous song Jibone Ki Pabo Na. Any guesses whom the thespian would want to shake his leg to this song with? The legendary actor was prompt in saying that it has to be the beautiful Subhashree. Soumitra thoroughly enjoyed his time at the sets.

Watch the finale on 31 August (Friday) at 9 PM.

