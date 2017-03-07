Keerti ‘Simar’ Kelkar and Shweta Gautam re-live ‘Sindoor’ days on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka

Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar’s positivity on the set of Colors’ popular show, Sasural Simar Ka can already be felt as she has spread her ever-smiling fragrance all over!!

And for actor Shweta Gautam who plays the role of Taiji, it was a nostalgic moment to see Keerti on set.

Reason? Keerti and Shweta’s memories immediately dated back to the ‘good old days’ of their super hit show, Sindoor... Tere Naam Ka in which Keerti played Shweta’s bhabhi.

A source on the sets said, “The two of them were seen bonding big time on the set. They were even see recollecting the happy moments of their yester-year show. For Keerti, Sindoor holds a special place in her heart, as that was the show where she met her future husband, Sharad Kelkar.”

When contacted, Shweta Gautam confirmed the news saying, “Yes, Keerti is a very same bubbly self and we were happy to meet and greet each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. We have worked together in two shows earlier, Sindoor and Solhah Singarr. Keerti has always managed to keep in touch with her friends, but I have been very bad at it. However, when I met Keerti on set, she was thrilled, and it seemed as though we got back to our old memories.”

On Keerti being selected for the role of Simar, Shweta said, “The body of work that Dipika Kakar has given for Sasural Simar Ka has been enormous. But now that situation demands for the entry of a new Simar, I feel the decision to bring in Keerti is very good. She is a fine actress and will make the show proud with her acting prowess!!

Three cheers to the bonding of Keerti and Shweta!!