Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 2 to air on this date, Shoaib reacted when Dipika’s fans called animals from the Zoo, Shehzad wants to be a part of Bigg Boss, and other Telly Updates

This actress is receiving appreciation despite small role in Netflix show



Netflix has been on a roll of sorts in India recently, where it has been presenting one original after the other thus expanding its reach in the best way possible. After the success of the first season of Scared Games earlier this year, the platform presented its second original in the form of Selection Day in late December. Actress Parul Gulati has a small but noticeable role in the show. Of course, we did not know what her character was until the show went live. Her role and screen time were certainly limited, but that was not a reason to worry about as Parul received rave reviews for her performance. In fact, the actress shared on social media how she has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages.



Ekta Kaul doesn’t feel ‘Mere Angne Mein' ended abruptly



One of the biggest underdogs for Star Plus channel was the show Mere Angne Mein. It was the underdog because the serial telecasted at an awkward time slot, but in spite of that, the show was a huge success. It wasn't just a success but also ran for an amazing two years. The show ended in 2017 but made actors Karam Rajpal and Ekta Kaul household names. Ekta recently used the ask me anything feature on Instagram and a fan asked her why Mere Angne Mein ended abruptly, to which, the actress replied that she doesn’t feel so.



Ekta Kual.jpg



Rajat Tokas finds a connection between Prithviraj Chauhan and Naagin 3



Actor Rajat Tokas may be a household name after having done a range of shows over the years but he rose to fame with his acting in Star Plus' mega-hit, Prithviraj Chauhan. Speaking about his Prithviraj Chauhan days, we remember how he worked with seasoned actor Chetan Hansraj on the show. Now once again Rajat is working with Chetan in the show Naagin 3. He shared a post where he said that he feels lucky to work with Chetan with whom he worked in Prithviraj too.



Shoaib Ibrahim reacted when Dipika’s fans called animals from the Zoo



Colors' Bepannaah may have aired only for eight months, but it managed to garner millions of fans across the world for sure. Now that the show has gone off-air, fans continue to talk and discuss about it, keeping the show alive in their own way. What made the show a huge success was the supporting cast and the lovely chemistry between Harshad and Jennifer. One of the main characters in the serial was of Mallika Nayak, who essayed the role of Harshad's on-screen mother, Sakshi. During a recent chat with the fans, the actress was asked about her favourite and best role. The actress did not take much time to think and said it was Sakshi in Bepannaah.

Bepanah.jpg



Shaheer Sheikh shares a rare image from his look test days



Vivek Dahiya's post will give you the chills of the 40s era

Vivek Dahiya is the heartthrob of television and currently he is seen playing the protagonist in the serial Qayamat Ki Raat. In the show, Vivek and Karishma Tanna are back as their reincarnation and they are all set to walk new roads as Raghav and Vaidehi. Recently, Vivek shared a post and the video will take you back to the 40s era.

Shehzad Deol wants to be a part of Bigg Boss



After being a part of Top Model and Ace of Space, actor Shehzad Deol wants to take a break from reality shows. Shehzad said to an entertainment portal that he did the show Top Model as television actor Sargun Mehta had told him to, and because of that he got the offer of Ace of Space. He further said that he would love to be a part of Bigg Boss if it was offered to him.



Priya Malik to play another Daayan in Nazar



Popular Star Plus show Nazar, featuring Monalisa, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in lead roles, went on-air in July last year and is fetching great numbers in the late night time-slot. Well, according to the latest reports, Nazar is all set to witness the entry of a new daayan. After Monalisa, another Bigg Boss contestant is all set to play a daayan in Nazar and she is none other than Priya Malik. Reportedly, Priya will play the role of Ruby's mother in the super hit show.



Suhani Si Ek Ladki fame Neha Yadav gets hitched to beau Manasvi Arya



Suhani Si Ek Ladki fame actress Neha Yadav is taken too. 2018 was a year of raining weddings and Neha got hitched to her long-time boyfriend and writer Manasvi Arya on 21st of December. The wedding took place in Mumbai and Neha and Manasvi both took to their social media handles to share the adorable pictures from their ceremonies.



Riya Ganguly and Anang Desai in Arindum Chakraborty’s digital film ‘Birthday Gift’



Bengali film-maker Arindum Chakraborty’s digital film Birthday Gift will be a mystery thriller which is presently in its post-production phase. News coming in is that gorgeous Bengali actress Riya Ganguly will be playing the other female lead in the film. As per a source, Sahil will have a love triangle of sorts with both the girls, Kainaat and Riya. Anang Desai who has had a vast career in films and TV will be seen on the digital space in a new avatar!! As per media reports, Anang will play the role of Sahil’s boss at work at the Intelligence Wing. It will be a formidable character.



Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 2 to air on this date



Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will soon be back!! As we know, the shoot for the Season 2 of the very successful ALTBalaji series kick-started recently in Qatar. And expectations are huge for the series which enjoyed immense love from fans all over. And to give us the valuable information on the streaming date of this series, Producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media today to announce the date. The show will air on 14th February on Valentine’s Day.



Check out the post below:

Mohit Nain to bring in a romantic twist in &TV’s Perfect Pati



Perfect Pati set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, talks about the life and chronicles of Vidhita, who, like many other girls, dreams of an idealistic image of her partner. The story further talks about Vidhita’s emotional and physical tumultuous ride with Pushkar. Perfect Pati has continued to engage the audience with the grappling chemistry between Vidhita and Pushkar. Perfect Pati features Jaya Prada, Ayush Aanand and Sana Amin Shaikh in lead roles.



Bringing about a romantic twist to the show, Mohit Nain, known for his negative portrayal in &TV’s show Meri Hanikarak Biwi, is all set to take the audiences on a fairy tale romance. Sharing his excitement on bagging the new role, the actor says, “I have been following Perfect Pati since the time it launched and I think the whole cast and crew are doing an excellent job. I am personally thrilled to join the team and play Kabir. The character gives me a chance to relive my teenage days where I was carefree and childlike. Those days were the days of fun, joy and innocence and I will do my level best to bring out those qualities while playing Kabir. I enter at a pivotal point in the storyline which is integral to how the narrative moves forward. I am excited to see how the audiences will respond to the upcoming plot and how it pans out."



Mohit’s character Kabir is a cheerful and jovial man who likes to spend most of his time with his friends drinking and chilling in life. Mohit aka Kabir is not mindful of his actions, he is carefree, wild, childlike and full of life. Kabir’s entry into the show brings a breath of fresh air in Vidhita’s life as she has just come out of a traumatized relationship. Perfect Pati gives Mohit a chance to experiment with his character by portraying him as a negative person to turning into a chocolate boy for his lady love.



However, there is also another big factor that has got Mohit elated – that he will be seen in the same frame as the legendary actress Jaya Prada. When asked to share his experience of working with her on the show he says, “I am so honoured and lucky to be working with Jaya ji. She is an institution of knowledge in herself with her unmatchable and strong body of work in the industry. I am both nervous and excited to share screen space alongside such a veteran actor.”