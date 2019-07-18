News

Keith Sequeira gives a hint about his participation with wife Rochelle Rao in Nach Baliye 9

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jul 2019 04:39 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. The much-awaited Nach Baliye season 9 will be premiering tomorrow and fans can’t keep calm.

With the show premiering tomorrow, curiosity of audience is high to know about the participating jodis for this season. Well, after actor Sourabh Raaj Jain gave a slight hint confirming his participation for the show on his social media handle, now actor Keith Sequeira is the one giving us a small hint about his confirmation.

Keith took to his social media and wrote a short emotional note for wifey Rochelle.

His post read, “Moments like these make me realize how blessed I am to have you by my side. And while everyone is talking about growing old together, I say let’s stay young forever, lost in love! A new journey is about to begin for us, one which brings us together once again! But this one is extra special as we are now one! @rochellerao.”

Take a look at his post here:

