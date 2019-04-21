News

Keith Sequeira REVEALS his FITNESS mantra

MUMBAI: Keith Sequeira, who was last seen in the soap Dil Hi Toh Hai, is one of the fittest actors in television industry. His fans have been asking him about his fitness mantra for a long time, and the actor has finally decided to reveal the same.             

The actor took to his social media handle and shared a photo wherein he and his wife Rochelle Rao, who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, can be seen working out together.      

Beside the photo, Keith wrote, “People often ask me what my fitness mantra is and how do I diet . Firstly , let me be straight up about this; I have an aversion to the term “diet” coz by definition diet is something that is done for a certain period of time ; and , is usually so dayum impractical that it’s bound to fail at some point ... yes; what I do follow is a long term eating “plan” that is both nutritious ,and sustainable forever... so basically what I’m saying is balance is the key with food , and when you add to that a fun and functional workout everyday ( like the one you see in the picture ) your staying fit and strong forever .”  

Motivating his fans, he further wrote, “So what are you waiting for ? cut the BS excuses , STOP  with being lazy and all following those quick fix diet FAD’s , and start getting REALLY healthy and fit.”

People often ask me what my fitness mantra is and how do I diet . Firstly , let me be straight up about this; I have an aversion to the term “diet” coz by definition diet is something that is done for a certain period of time ; and , is usually so dayum impractical that it’s bound to fail at some point ... yes; what I do follow is a long term eating “plan” that is both nutritious ,and sustainable forever ... so basically what I’m saying is balance is the key with food , and when you add to that a fun and functional workout everyday ( like the one you see in the picture ) your staying fit and strong forever . So what are you waiting for ? cut the BS excuses , STOP with being lazy and all following those quick fix diet FAD’s , and start getting REALLY healthy and fit

Well, we must say Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are not only giving fitness goals but are setting major couple goals.

Are you feeling inspired? Hit the comment section below.

