Kesari Nandan actor passes away

Tellychakkar.com brings its reader a sad news.

Child actor Shivlekh Singh who played a pivot character in Colors' Kesari Nandan is no more.

As per our sources, the young actor lost his life in a road accident. A soirce close to the family informed that Shivlekh was travelling with his parents. While his parents have been admitted to hospital, he could not survive the accident.

Tellychakkar.com would like to extend out heartfelt condolences to his family friends. May they get the courage to overcome this irreparable loss.

We will be back with more details on the same.