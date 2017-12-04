Hot Downloads

Keshav Kaul is the new business head of FremantleMedia

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
04 Dec 2017 03:36 PM

FremantleMedia has been buzzing this whole year for various reasons. Whether it is Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks or Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle or Rithvik Dhanjani’s Rasoi Ki Jung, the production house has been in the news for launching a few big shows.

While the company is foraying into variety of shows, there are some major changes happening inside the media firm. Keshav Kaul has been appointed as the new business head of FremantleMedia. 

Kaul, a media professional, has already started working with the company. Prior to Kaul, Vidyuth Bhandary used to head the business department of the firm for over six years.

According to the information we’ve gathered, Kaul has become a part of the company from the month of September. An alumni of Symbiosis Institute, Kaul has an experience of over a decade. In the past, the man has worked with Star Network as Asst. Vice President- Strategic Planning and Commercial.

There’s still uncertainty on why the whole change occurred. The firm did try to keep the development under wraps but it is hard to hide such big developments.

We couldn’t get in touch with Keshav to get an official comment on his appointment.

TellyChakkar wishes Kaul a fruitful year ahead in his new endeavor.

