The two most talented and versatile actors Ketki Dave and Kiran Kumar will be soon seen together in a new show.

Isn't that exciting?

Tellychakkar had recently updated our readers about Shashi Sumeet Productions' upcoming project which will be a family comedy drama. The show is commissioned for Star Plus and it will be a biweekly series.

According to our sources, Ketki and Kiran will play couple in the show.

This project will mark the comeback of Ketki Dave. Kiran was last seen in Zee TV's Sanyukt.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable.

